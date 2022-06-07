Princeton WhistlePigs dominate Bluefield Ridge Runners in first meeting this season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton WhistlePigs dominated the Bluefield Ridge Runners Monday night in the teams’ first meeting this season.

Both teams came into the game hoping to overcome some early struggles. Bluefield was hoping for their first win of the season, while Princeton was looking to get back in the win column after dropping a weekend series to the Burlington Sock Puppets.

The Ridge Runners scored first, thanks to a Tristan Shoemaker double and David Meech RBI single. The WhistlePigs, however, answered right back with an eight-run second inning. Princeton finished the night with more runs (13) than hits (12). Bluefield committed four errors.

The two Appalachian League foes will continue the series Tuesday night.

Related