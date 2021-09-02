Princeton Middle School Student wins full-ride scholarship in vaccine sweepstakes

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A student from Mercer County is a winner in the latest drawing of the Do it for Babydog Vaccine Sweepstakes.

Jeremiah Harding is a student at Princeton Middle School. He won a full-ride scholarship worth up to $100,000 to any public institution of his choice in West Virginia.

This prize came from the newest vaccine sweepstakes aimed at encouraging younger people to get vaccinated.

Governor Justice congratulated Harding during a visit to Princeton Middle School.

“I’m here to tell you that we’ve got to get every single person vaccinated, it is so important,” Justice said.

More drawings in the sweepstakes will continue in the coming weeks.

