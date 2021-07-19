Previewing round two of The Basketball Tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, both Best Virginia and Herd That punched their tickets to round two of The Basketball Tournament.

Best Virginia will face D2 on Monday at 9 pm. At 7 pm, Herd That clashes with Team 23. If both squads win, they would face each other on Wednesday.

The West Virginia alumni team took a winding path to advance, allowing WOCO Showtime to make a late comeback, before ultimately winning 70-67. Head coach James Long says his relationship with his players will be an asset moving forward.

“At the end of the day, we say family, we mean it,” said Long. “I think that’s what we have going for us if we want to win a million dollars.”

Meanwhile, Herd That has already become embroiled in a rivalry with their round two opponents. Team 23 general manager Mike Illiano had some interesting words about the Marshall alumni team on Saturday.

“I’ve literally had like five GMs come up to me and say we have one job and that’s to get them out of this tournament,” Illiano said. “A lot of us GMs are families and the narrative of the way that they are promoted… we’ll see on Monday. That’s all I got to say.”

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Related