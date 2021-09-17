Pocahontas County Broadband Project awarded $2.5 Million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)– Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) has announced an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) POWER grant worth $2,500,000 to the Pocahontas County Commission for the Pocahontas County Broadband Project.



The project will install 258,720 linear feet of broadband fiber bringing high-speed internet access to 1,011 households and 24 businesses in Pocahontas County.



“Building up broadband is critical to the revitalization of West Virginia, especially in the Third District,” said Congresswoman Miller. “This project will better connect our rural communities, provide opportunities for new business investments, and modernize the Mountain State as we move further into the 21st century. I happy to join my friend and Commission President Helmick in announcing this welcomed grant for Pocahontas County.”



“On behalf of the people of Pocahontas County and Pocahontas County Commission, we are grateful that we have received notice that we will receive 2.5 million that’s been appropriated through the Appalachian Regional Commission for the purpose of building internet service and our very remote area. It’s been a pleasure working with Congresswoman Miller and state representatives in securing this funding,” said Pocahontas County Commission President Walt Helmick.



In addition to ARC Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) funds, local sources are contributing $1,083,000, bringing the total project funding to $3,583,000. This grant is one of 14 ARC POWER grants awarded to West Virginia for the development of coal communities. The 14 grants announced today total more than $12 million.

