Playoff Preview: Independence Patriots

WOAY – If Mineral County moves to gold or better by Saturday, 14-seed Independence will travel over four hours to take on the 3-seed Frankfort on Sunday.

The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in over a decade but they do have one X-factor in their corner: running back Atticus Goodson. The junior has rushed for over 1,500 yards in just seven games, averaging 215.5 per contest.

Goodson will draw most of the attention, but the Patriots also possess a potent passing game led by senior quarterback Isaiah Duncan and a host of talented receivers (including Atticus’ younger brother Cyrus).

John H. Lilly’s squad finished 5-2 in the regular season.