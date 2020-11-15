Piney Creek Watershed Association hosts trail clean up on Ship Rock Loop Trail

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Piney Creek Watershed Association held a trail cleanup.

The Watershed Association along with some volunteers raked and cleared the Ship Rock Loop Trail near the YMCA sports complex. They’re planning to eventually build a nature trail for the area, which would identify local plants along the route and serve as an educational experience for trailgoers.

The Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director Corey Lilly says clearing the trails is just one thing they can do to encourage folks to get outside and be active.

“Especially right now in the current condition of COVID-19, hiking on trails is a great way to socially distance, get yourself out and be healthy and active. And that’s exactly what we want to do, and promote in our watershed and in our city,” Lilly said.

Anyone looking to get involved with the Piney Creek Watershed Association can visit their website for volunteer information.