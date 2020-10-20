Pineville cancels trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Pineville has voted not to allow trick-or-treating this year.

The Town Recorder released the following statement: “The Pineville, West Virginia Town Council voted on Monday, October 19, 2020, to NOT have trick-or-treat this year in the Town of Pineville. It was felt that due to the fact that Wyoming County is now in red on the COVID map and due to the large number of elderly citizens, it is not safe. Additionally, the Pineville Town Council desires to do everything in their power to keep this virus at bay for a multitude of reasons–especially in an effort to try to get the children back in face-to-face school.

Mike Kodak, Mayor

Victoria Knight Clay, Recorder“