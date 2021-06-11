PikeView’s Taylor-Williams to join Concord baseball

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – PikeView’s Kobey Taylor-Williams will continue his baseball career at the next level, signing to join Concord Thursday as a preferred walk-on.

Taylor-Williams has excelled in multiple sports for the Panthers, but says he will focus on baseball in college, along with majoring in pre-med.

He says being able to stay in Mercer County played a big role in choosing the Mountain Lions, and he will miss being able to play with his high school teammates, many of whom he’d known before they played for the Panthers.

Taylor-Williams will join a Concord squad that reached the championship round of the MEC Tournament last month, and has made the tournament every year since the conference rebranded to the MEC in 2013.

