Philips stops CPAP machine sales following recall

Oak Hill, WV (CNN)- Philips is halting sales of its CPAP breathing machines as part of a settlement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Philips Respironics recalled over a million breathing machines last year amid reports they were blowing gas and foam into users’ airways.

The final amount of the settlement will depend partially on the number of claims filed.

However, Philips set aside roughly $392 million and told investors it expects further costs to cover remediation and other punitive charges this year.

The settlement with the FDA and Justice Department must get federal court approval.

Under the settlement, the company must continue servicing CPAP machines already in use.

Related