Phil, Charlie Don’t See Shadow; Spring Here in the Interim

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Both Groundhog Phil and Concord Charlie did not see their shadows and Mother Nature is responding for the first week in February!

Short-Term: A transition from a rex block to omega block pattern will bring an extended period of high pressure to southeast Canada and the Northeast. Cold air will stay lodged across the Canadian Maritimes and western U.S. A cold front will trigger rain followed by more seasonable readings Friday into next weekend.

Long-Term trend: Between February 14-18, the jet stream teleconnection patterns will line up to trigger cold air in northern Canada to swing south into the Mid-Atlantic. An active jet stream will trigger a winter storm that will likely bring our next threat for snow.

