Pfizer states COVID-19 vaccine will cost between $110 to $130 per dose

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. However, the drugmaker expects several people to continue receiving the free vaccine.

Pfizer executives state commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots.

Pfizer expects people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing.

The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging out-of-pocket expenses.

A Pfizer spokesman also introduced an income-based assistance program helping eligible U.S. residents with no insurance access affordable vaccinations.

According to CVS Health, pricing will make the two-dose vaccine more expensive for cash-paying customers than annual flu shots, which range from around $50 to $95.

