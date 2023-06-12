Pembroke Road in Greenbrier County to close for deck replacement on June 13

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – County Route 10/2 Pembroke Road in Greenbrier County will be closed at milepost 0.66 to 0.67 for a structure and deck replacement starting Tuesday, June 13.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) advises travelers to use Trout Road to access Pembroke during construction and estimates the road will be reopened on Wednesday, June 14th.

However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstance may impact the project schedule.

WVDOH apologizes in advance for any inconvenience and urges travelers to observe all traffic control signs when traveling around the work zone.

Related