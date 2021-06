SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring’s Parker Redden will continue his baseball career at the Division I level, signing Monday to play at the University of Delaware.

Redden has starred at catcher this spring for the Tigers, helping them reach the sectional championship round against Independence.

He says he the college decision process has been a quick one, as the Blue Hens’ coach only recently got in contact with Redden. However, he is excited to play Division I baseball.

