PAAC COVID 19 surge team to host free testing and vaccine clinic at Hilltop Baptist Convention Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team is having a free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic in Hilltop, WV, on Saturday, August 13. PAAC will hold the clinic at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center at 285 The Baptist Road. Providers will conduct testing and vaccinations on a first-come, first serve basis from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Free Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccinations and booster shots are available for individuals ages five and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children under eighteen who want to be vaccinated. Additionally, providers will have rapid COVID-19 testing at the clinic for anyone who wants to be tested.

Individuals will not require insurance to receive services. For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Also, visit the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.

