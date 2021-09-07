Owen Schmitt back on the field as a Greenbrier West assistant coach

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – During his time with the Mountaineers and his five seasons in the NFL, Owen Schmitt was known for breaking off long runs (6.3 yards per carry in college), laying bone-crushing blocks and even occasionally hurdling unlucky defenders.

Schmitt is also diving into his next chapter with vigor, having recently joined the Greenbrier West coaching staff, while juggling a full-time job.

“Being there, spreading the knowledge, the gifts that we were given and just trying to give back as much as you can,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt took the job because of its proximity to his home and because he got the itch to return to football in some capacity. Cavaliers players are now reaping the benefits.

“He has tips and tricks about everything, really,” said sophomore wide receiver Tucker Lilly. “It’s great.”

Schmitt says he plans to continue coaching for the foreseeable future.

