Over 7,000 pounds of Bob Evans Italian sausage recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announces the recall of 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products from Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc. over potential contamination with thin blue rubber.

The company produced the product on September 8 with a use or freeze date of November 26.

The impacted sausage is labeled with lot code XEN3663466 with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. Products bear the establishment number “EST.6785” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Consumers should dispose of or return products to the original place of purchase.

