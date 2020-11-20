Opioid addiction treatment practice open for business in Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – An opioid addiction treatment practice has recently opened up in Welch.

Mountaineer Family Medicine offers counseling for behavioral needs that can result from opioid addiction. Patients can also receive weight loss management as well as primary care.

“What we thrive or what we show in our practices is that we want to treat each person holistically,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Tina Cohenour. “So we treat the addiction, but we also treat the person.”

Mountaineer Family Medicine is hoping to reach rural areas of Southern West Virginia that might not have had accessible treatment.