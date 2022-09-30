One Tank Trip: Fright Nights 2022

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – It’s that time of year again, to prepare for 12 nights of pure terror.

The award-winning Fright Nights haunted attraction is back at the Resort at Glade Springs for its 13th year.

Last year, being named one of the top 45 haunted attractions by the Haunted Attraction Association, among other accreditations and accolades for best in terrifying, the resort is ready to outdo themselves in spook once again.

“We beat everybody out with ratings and we became #1 in the state against all of the other haunted houses and that felt great but man it put on the pressure,” Creative Director at the resort, Ashley Long says. “So, this year we’ve worked really hard around the clock to bring some new ideas, some new scenes, and some new haunts here to Fright Nights.”

Fright Nights comes complete with five horrifying themes. In a series of mini haunted attractions, they include Ghost Town, Camp Kill-a-me, Freak Show, Hexed, and brand new this year– the House of Wax.

While the attractions are recommended for ages 13 and up, Fright Nights leaves it up to the parents’ discretion if they dare to let their child enter.

But, even if some do find themselves having second thoughts, there’s no absence of fun to be had outside of the haunt, as well. Guests will be kept entertained with food trucks, games, and another new attraction, a 5-minute Stranger Things-themed escape room.

However, if you are brave enough to enter, Long says there’s really nothing to actually fear.

“We have something for everybody here,” she says. “We provide really great Halloween-themed entertainment but in a safe environment. We have sprinklers and smoke detectors, and we go through and make sure that every screw is cut, and that everything is safe. You might not feel safe walking through the haunt, but you’re going to be safe walking through.”

Fright Nights opens this Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. and will go on throughout every weekend in October leading up to All-Hallows-Eve.

You can get your tickets by going to Fright Nights WV on the web and choosing a time slot that you want to enter the haunt. Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance based on availability.

