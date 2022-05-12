One Tank Trip: All Together Arts Week

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – After two years of having to hold the event virtually, an in-person All Together Arts Week has finally returned to Mercer County.

This week’s One Tank Trip headed to Mercer Street in downtown Princeton to see what the 14th year of this art week is all about.

“We all believe that when we come together and cooperate and collaborate, and cross-pollinate our creative scene, it’s just better for everyone,” Executive Director of the Riff Raff Arts Collective, Lori McKinney says. “And so All Together Arts Week is all about showcasing the vibrant tapestry of arts activity all around Mercer County and stoking partnerships and building relationships with creative people in the area.”

Starting on May 7, the week kicked off at a local Bluefield art hub where fellow creatives go to gather and collaborate.

Like the Riff Raff in the grassroots district of downtown Princeton, many places around the region keep the art scene thriving, and the annual art week is a way to celebrate that.

A mid-week event during the celebration is Chalk the Walk with Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities. It’s not only a way to get creative with colorful chalk but to raise awareness against suicide prevention.

“Art is a way to self-express and it’s one of the many ways people cope with their feelings, and it just kind of helps them be mindless and get out of reality, but it can also help you express what you’re feeling,” Coordinator for the coalition, Candace Harless says.

While the art week is winding down, there is still plenty more to do. Gallery Hops, an event touring different cultural hubs throughout Mercer County will begin Thursday, May 12 in the Princeton and Athens areas, and on Friday, May 13 in the Bluefield and Bramwell areas.

On Saturday, May 14 is the Grand Finale Parade and Day of Merriment in downtown Princeton. Starting at 11 a.m., people are encouraged to dress in their most colorful, creative attire to take part in the parade and celebration.

For more information, you can visit alltogetherarts.com or call (304)320-8833.

