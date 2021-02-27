One more week until basketball season

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – With a week to go until the boys basketball season begins in West Virginia, teams are continuing to hold practices and scrimmages while navigating a condensed schedule.

Westside boys basketball was able to host Hurricane in a preseason scrimmage Friday, one week before they begin the season as a Class AAA school; they will visit Princeton for the season opener on March 5.

Head coach Shawn Jenkins says he wasn’t expecting perfect performances from the team in the scrimmage, and is thankful for the chance to just play competitive basketball. Westside does return multiple starters from a teams that won its sectional championship in 2019-20.