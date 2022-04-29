Oak Hill’s Gilkey signs with WV Wesleyan

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Eden Gilkey signed a letter of intent Thursday to continue her track & field career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Gilkey, who plans to major in marketing and says Wesleyan’s strong program played a role in choosing the Bobcats, has played multiple sports at Oak Hill. She was considering college soccer for a time, but is excited to run in primarily the 400-meter and 800-meter events. She has also not ruled out running cross country, too.

Gilkey says there are many lessons she’s learned from her time as a Red Devil student-athlete that she believes will serve her well at the next level.

Also on Thursday, Greenbrier East’s Nevaeh Wooding signed with WVU Tech volleyball, and Princeton’s Ashton Burgess signed with Concord men’s soccer.

