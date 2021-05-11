Oak Hill’s Farrow signs with Bobcats

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Shannon Farrow signed a letter of intent Monday to continue her track and field career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Farrow, who plans to major in exercise science, says she will likely compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, and may also join the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams. In the 2019 high school track championships, she finished third in the 100-meter dash, and was part of the 4×200 relay team that finished fourth in Class AA.

She says West Virginia Wesleyan’s location played a pivotal role in her decision, as it is just a few hours from Oak Hill.

Farrow is thankful for the chance to have a senior season, after the 2020 season was not held due to COVID-19. Oak Hill is scheduled to participate in the Beckley Relays on Friday.

