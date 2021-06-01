Oak Hill softball team hopes to carry momentum into sectionals

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As winners of six of their last eight contests, the Oak Hill softball team feels like they’re playing peaking heading into the postseason.

“From when we started in April to now, my big thing was let’s get better every day, and at the end of the season that’s when we want to be playing our best ball.” said head coach John McGinnis. “I feel we are playing pretty good ball right now.”

On Tuesday, the Lady Red Devils will host Princeton in the first round of the sectionals. Also in their grouping is the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans, who defeated Oak Hill twice during the regular season.

“I think if we come out, we hit and we do good on [defense], I think we’re going to be fine and I think we can definitely have that advantage over Greenbrier East,” said senior Haylee Byers.

For McGinnis, hosting a sectional game is a sign the program is heading in a positive direction.

“We’re making the right strides, our girls are doing the right things and I’m happy with where this program is going,” he said.

Oak Hill and Princeton play at 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

