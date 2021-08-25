Oak Hill, RCB combine for nine goals Tuesday

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill girls soccer trailed Robert C. Byrd 1-0 at halftime of Tuesday night’s game, but the teams would combine for eight goals total in the second half.

However, the Lady Eagles would score most of those goals, going on to win 7-2. Samiah Lynch recorded both goals for the Lady Red Devils in the final 10 minutes of the match.

In high school golf on Tuesday, Greenbrier East won a team match at the Greenbrier against Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, and Oak Hill. Red Devil senior Jack Hayes took medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 34.

