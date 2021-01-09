Oak Hill man thanks family and community for help for newly built home

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In late September, we showed you a story about a family’s efforts to rebuild a house for their father after he suffered from a heart attack.

After 6 months and help from family and community members, Tony Canada is now able to enjoy his new home in Oak Hill.

“I wished that I could pay for them. They came out of love and volunteered,” Canada said.

The Fayette County native purchased the home last year as a fixer-upper project right before he suffered from multiple heart attacks leaving him unable to complete the project.

“The next day I went to the hospital and I told the doctors that I think I have COVID. The doctor came in the room 15 minutes later and said you don’t have COVID, but you are having a heart attack,” he said.

Tony’s three brothers and children took it upon themselves to help Tony by rebuilding the home themselves. The family turned to the community for financial help and the response was overwhelming.

“I know they didn’t have to give and some people gave very generously. I’m just glad that God put it on their heart,” he said.

Canada family would like to thank everyone who contributed to the project.