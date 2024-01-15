Oak Hill man faces felony attempted murder charges in Fayette County

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges following an altercation that resulted in a stabbing in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley reports on November 24, the Oak Hill Police Department notified Fayette County detectives of a stabbing victim at Plateau Medical Center after discovering the incident took place in the Hilltop area.

Based on witness statements and crime scene evidence, detectives determined that the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between the victim and the suspect.

Detectives obtained warrants for the suspect, who they believed fled the area.

The United States Marshall Service (U.S.M.S.) C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force received the arrest warrants to assist in arresting the suspect.

On January 4, the U.S.M.S. captured the suspect in South Carolina and deported them back to West Virginia.

Kentrell Goodman, 27, of Oak Hill, faces attempted murder and malicious wounding charges.

A Fayette County Magistrate arraigned Goodman, giving him a $200,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

