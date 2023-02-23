Oak Hill High School evacuated after fire alarm sounds off

Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – *Update: The fire department has declared OHHS all clear, and students are returning to the building.

Oak Hill High School has been evacuated following the facility’s fire alarm sounding off.

The Oak Hill Fire Department is currently on the scene investigating the incident.

According to the OHHS Facebook page, the students are at Oak Hill Middle School, and no sign-outs are being permitted at this time.

WOAY will provide more information as further developments are made.

Related