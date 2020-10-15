Oak Hill council considers ordinance that would enforce conservation easement at Needleseye Park

Anna Saunders
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – While Needleseye Park continues to be developed in Oak Hill, city council has taken up an ordinance to keep unauthorized vehicles from using the trails. 

The 300-acre park that was granted to the city in partnership with the West Virginia Land Trust and the Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund came with a conservation easement that says unauthorized vehicles are not permitted on the trails.

City Manager Bill Hannabass says council is now working to adopt that as an ordinance that will be enforced by police.

“They noticed that there were still unauthorized motorized vehicles in the park, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, those kinds of things, and it’s been used for years. People have trespassed on the property with them for years, but they have asked us to enforce that,” he said. 

Hannabass says that if passed after the second reading, police will begin monitoring and issuing warnings first. If they have repeat offenders, the police will have the authority to issue $250 fines. 

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

