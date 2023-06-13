Oak Hill and Fayetteville holding municipal elections today

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The polls are now open in Oak Hill and Fayetteville for municipal elections until 7:30 pm.

Oak Hill voters can cast their ballots at New River Intermediate at 262 W. Oyler Avenue, and Fayetteville residents will vote at Fayetteville’s Town Hall at 125 N. Court Street.

In Oak Hill, Danny Wright and Charles Briscoe will go head-to-head for the coveted position of mayor. While Leonard Bickford and Bill Hannabass compete for the council at large seat.

Ward 1 candidates include Wilbert Lively III, Roger Evans, Mike Fox, Dave Perry, Diana Lee Janney, and Christa Hodges.

Ward 2 candidates are Carlos PJ Elder Jr., Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Chris Gill, and Tim Buskus.

In Fayetteville, Sharon Cruikshank and Joseph N. Howard are going head-to-head in the race for mayor.

Candidates for Fayetteville City Council include Brian Good, Stanley Boyd, Lori Tabit, Gabe Pena, and Okey Skidmore.

Zenda Carte Vance will run unopposed to retain her role as recorder.

For more information, visit Oakhillwv.gov or Fayettevillewv.gov.

