Nutramigen powdered baby formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Some powdered baby formula is under recall due to contamination issues.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns consumers of possible bacterial contamination in Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s “Nutramigen hypoallergenic powdered infant formula” products.

Manufacturers voluntarily recalled more than 675,000 cans of the formula after the formula tested positive for cronobacter bacteria.

The bacteria can cause rare but potentially deadly infections in newborns.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

For more information, visit fda.gov.

Related