Nursing student at WVU campus in Beckley gives back to local school kids

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local nursing student at the WVU School of Nursing in Beckley is giving back to the community.

Jessica Cresong, a Wyoming County native, is a senior at the Beckley campus. As part of her capstone project, she taught local fifth-grade students how to cope with mental health struggles.

“Southern West Virginia lacks the resources that these kids desperately need for mental health, and I wanted to give them some low-cost options to help them cope with their mental health issues,” Cresong said.

She also serves as a nurse extern in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

She plans to continue working there after she graduates.

