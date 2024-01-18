Nursing student at WVU campus in Beckley gives back to local school kids

By
Micah Leith
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local nursing student at the WVU School of Nursing in Beckley is giving back to the community.

Jessica Cresong, a Wyoming County native, is a senior at the Beckley campus. As part of her capstone project, she taught local fifth-grade students how to cope with mental health struggles.

“Southern West Virginia lacks the resources that these kids desperately need for mental health, and I wanted to give them some low-cost options to help them cope with their mental health issues,” Cresong said.

She also serves as a nurse extern in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

She plans to continue working there after she graduates.

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR