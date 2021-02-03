NRGRDA’s Judy Moore Recognized By West Virginia Living Magazine

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Each year as part of the WV Living magazine’s Best of WV Contest, the magazine selects an individual to be named the “community champion” for their hard work in the community. The 2020 award went to the director of the West Virginia Hive Network.

Judy Moore of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), was selected as the West Virginia Living magazine “2020 Community Champion of the New River/Greenbrier Valley Region of WV.”

“Whenever you get some kind of award like this you’re always humbled and taken back because it takes so many of us to truly build what we’re trying to build,” Moore said.

Moore is the director of the West Virginia Hive Network and administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network, under the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority umbrella. Moore said the award came as a surprise.

“When I walked into my office last week and that envelope was laying on my desk and I opened it. It was very exciting for me to see that,” Moore said.

Moore said her main advice to others who would like to be recognized for their work is to love what you do and work hard.

“I think that it just shows that hard work truly does always pay off and I like to say that there is a real passion here,” Moore said.

West Virginia Living magazine editor Nikki Bowman said Moore was singled out for her work with the WV Hive Network, empowering entrepreneurship, and business growth in the state.