North Marion takes Class AA semifinal vs. Independence

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Independence baseball made its first state tournament appearance since 2014 on Friday, but the Patriots’ season ended with a 7-2 loss to North Marion at Appalachian Power Park.

The Huskies opened the scoring in the first inning, before taking advantage of several errors to add three more runs in the third. Independence scored twice in the fourth, but North Marion added more runs in the fifth to keep the lead.

Atticus Goodson batted 2-for-3 with a run batted in for the Patriots, who finish the season 23-5. Andy Lester also brought in a run for Independence.

Related