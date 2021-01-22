Non discrimination ordinance in Beckley sees 2nd year anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Friday Jan. 22, 2020, marks two years since the passing of the non discrimination ordinance in Beckley.

The ordinance includes sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes when it comes to unemployment, places of accommodation and housing. Kelly Elkins with the Human Rights Commission says since the passing of the ordinance, the organization has not received calls regarding discrimination.

“Discrimination against anyone for us as commissioners at the Human Rights Commission that is what we’re investigating. So to have this information in the City of Beckley to not allow discrimination when it comes to finding a place to live or to find a job, that was a big deal for us,” Commissioner Kelly Elkins said.

