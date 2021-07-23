Nicholas County hosts 7-on-7 scrimmage as part of summer practice

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – With the three-week summer practice period in full swing for high school sports, it’s given area teams a chance to scrimmage against each other ahead of the formal beginning of preseason.

Nicholas County hosted a 7-on-7 scrimmage Thursday evening, featuring Oak Hill, Midland Trail, Greenbrier West, and Pocahontas County. Grizzlies head Gene Morris says it’s a good way for teammates to get used to more competitive settings.

For some schools, this marks the end of the three-week summer practice period. Preseason for all fall high school sports begins on Monday, August 2.

