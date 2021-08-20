New Wyoming County Circuit Judge sworn in

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A circuit judge investiture was held at the Wyoming County Court House, as former Wyoming County Prosecutor Micheal M. Cochrane was sworn in as the new Circuit Judge in the 27th Judicial Circuit for the county. The ceremony included Senior Status Circuit Judge James Rowe delivering the oath and the reading of a letter by Senator Joe Manchin before the official swearing-in began.

“I’ve practiced law for 21 to 22 years, 19 of them here in West Virginia,” says newly appointed judge Micheal Cochrane. “I’m ready to go, the court system was based on Covid last year and we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it feels good to keep continuing to serve the fine people of Wyoming County.”

Judge Cochran has served as Wyoming County Prosecutor for eight consecutive years before taking on the title of the new Circuit Judge for the county.

