New trolley in Welch set to improve public transportation

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The City of Welch gets a boost in its public transportation.

A new trolley was purchased this week to transport both residents and guests throughout town when parking is tough to find. Welch Mayor Harold McBride says the trolley can fit close to 30 people and will benefit the Welch community.

“We just feel like it’s very important,” McBride said. “We have the culture center and we have a lot of events there. There’s not real good parking. That deters some people from coming because they feel like they’d have to park way out and they couldn’t walk in. Now, we have the trolley. We can let them park anywhere they like.”

McBride added that the trolley should eventually be used more regularly than just for events.

