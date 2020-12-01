New Solar Co-op Hosting Info Session for SE West Virginia Residents

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The deadline of January 31 to join the new Southeast WV Solar Co-op is fast-approaching. Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit organization working nationwide to help communities go solar, will host a free virtual information session for residents and businesses on Wednesday, December 16 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

“The co-op will enable West Virginia homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Autumn Long, West Virginia program director for Solar United Neighbors. “Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly.”

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Raleigh, Nicholas, and southern Pocahontas counties. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage bulk purchasing to ensure competitive pricing and quality solar installations.

Solar United Neighbors has hosted 22 solar co-ops in West Virginia since 2014. According to the group’s estimates, the 161 West Virginia homes and businesses that now have solar panels through its co-ops represent: 1.2 megawatts of solar power, $3.2 million invested in the local economy, and more than 42 million pounds of lifetime carbon offsets.

Co-op partners include the WV League of Women Voters, WV Rivers Coalition, WV Chapter of the Sierra Club, Waterstone Outdoors, Greenbrier River Watershed Association, Secret Sandwich Society, New Roots Community Farm, Bethlehem Farm, Keeper of the Mountains Foundation, Lewisburg Green Team, and the Town of Fayetteville.

How does it work? After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

Want to learn more? Solar United Neighbors will host a free virtual information session on Wednesday, December 16 at 6:00 p.m. EST. to educate community members about solar energy and the co-op. To register, click here.

About Solar United Neighbors

Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization that works in West Virginia and nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment, and advocate for fair solar policies.