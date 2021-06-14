New Roots Community Farm holding open farm markets once a week

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – New Roots Community Farm is now hosting an open farm market every Thursday from 1 PM to 6 PM until October. The farm offers a wide assortment of fresh, delicious vegetables hand-picked straight from their community gardens.

“We have everything from tomatoes to peppers, corn, radishes, beets, broccoli, spinach, you name it, we got it,” says Dina Hornbaker, farm manager at New Roots. “So come out every Thursday!”

And the farm will host an even larger market that includes farmers and producers from around Fayette County to come and sale their products on the last Thursday of every month. You can visit newrootscommunityfarm.com for more information.

Related