New River Jet Boats Reopening

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – New River Jet Boats will be reopening for business on Thursday, June 17.

The company opened for the season back in May, but had to close to have maintenance done on their tram system. On Thursday, they are reopening once again to offer jet boat rides along the New River and will be offering stand up paddle boarding as well.

“This weekend we will break out the paddle boards,” said Co-Captain and Operator of New River Jet Boats Bobby Bower. “We will be renting these to guests and to locals if you want to come down and play around. It will be affordable easy to get in and out of. Come try your luck at stand up paddle boarding it’s a lot of fun.”

For more information visit New River Jet Boats on Facebook or their website.

Related