New River Intermediate students participate in Earth Day lesson

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Students at New River Intermediate took advantage of the spring weather on Wednesday and had an Earth Day lesson outside.

The lesson was a partnership between New River Health, Active Southern West Virginia, and Coda Mountain Academy to help the students learn about Earth Day and develop creativity and positive thinking. Students created Earth Day themed artwork and even got to take part in some yoga to get exercise. Organizers say this was a great day to give the kids a break before testing starts next week.

“Not all classrooms have four walls so today we are outside,” said Health Educator Kelly LaCava. “We’re just really lucky it was a nice day, last week it snowed. We wanted to have this actually on Earth Day, but of course it snowed so we were just happy to get outside. The kids did great they loved the yoga, some of the yoga posses were advanced, but they had a blast with it.”

Another group of students will get to partake in the event on Thursday. LaCava says they hope to do another Earth Day event for the students next year.

Related