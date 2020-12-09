New River Humane Society partners with Jordan’s Way Charities for animal fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – New River Humane Society hosted a fundraiser Wednesday at its animal control center.

Kris Rotonda, Founder and President of Jordan’s Way Charities, was on Facebook Live promoting the shelter to raise money for its animals. Rotonda has been featured on “The Dodo” and Hallmark’s “Home and Family” show, and stopped in Fayetteville on his 50 State Shelter Tour.

“COVID has really hindered a lot of fundraising this year,” Rotonda said. “So I love doing these fundraisers, going to shelters across the country. Raising money and awareness for all of the animals too during a four time frame on Facebook Live. We have over 250 shares on the video. So as the third and fourth hour come, we’re going to build momentum for those hours.”

Rotonda hoped to raise between $5,000 and 10,000 over the course of the fundraiser.