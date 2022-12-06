New River Health celebrates new location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After operating on a soft opening to the public for about a month, the brand-new New River Health medical complex held an official grand opening on Thursday.

It’s a modern, state-of-the-art facility now located in the Fayette shopping center directly off Route 19.

Dignitaries of New River Health were joined by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce along with many representatives and community members to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility. After the ceremony, tours around the facility and a health fair were to take place inside.

“It has been three years in the making through the Covid pandemic but we pretty much came in on budget and on time as far as getting the project completed,” says CEO of New River Health, John Schultz.

The multimillion-dollar complex now includes the Scarbro and Fayetteville offices, as well as Mt. Hope Dental.

It will offer basic medical and dental services, X-rays, behavioral health, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), and more. Also coming soon, is urgent care, a drive-thru pharmacy, among other specialized medical services.

The facility also houses LabCorp, Hilltop Coffee, and Body Works. Schultz says the new facility is changing the local arena in accessible healthcare for the community.

“It’s much more visible for our patients and much easier to get to, also we have additional services that we will be offering here that weren’t offered at some of our other sites, and also there will be a conference center available to the general public for events large or small,” Schultz says.

The Scarbro Pharmacy plans to open up the new facility in early spring. The conference center will have a ribbon-cutting event of its own sometime in the near future.

Related