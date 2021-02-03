New River CTC to focus on keeping employees active and healthy with wellness grant

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College received a grant for workplace wellness.

The grants were awarded by Active Southern West Virginia in partnership with the WV Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease.

Jenni Canterbury, the Communications Director at New River CTC, says the grants will help employees who have been working remotely. The program will focus on employees staying active and healthy.

“Many times at the office, that’s one of the things that people struggle with anyway,” Canterbury said. “You go into the office, you sit down at the desk, and that’s where you pretty much stay. And I feel we’d all feel a little bit better if we can get up and we can get moving. Working from home, you have that even added challenge, but you’re walking even less.”

The college was one of only 20 workplaces across the state to receive the grant worth $1,000.