New River CTC hosting Do It Yourself car maintenance class on June 20

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a do-it-yourself car maintenance course on June 20-23 with an additional class on June 26.

The class will take place at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm with a break for lunch.

New River CTC’s Instructional Specialist of Automotive and Diesel Technology, Chip Defendorf, will instruct the class on how to perform car inspections, jumpstarts, oil and belt changes.

The course will also cover how to identify odd noises, check air conditioning, radiator fluid, hoses, tire pressure and wear.

Tuition for the course is $75 and prospective students must register by Wednesday June 14th.

Attendants must bring their own supplies such as oil,oil filters and anti freeze.

For more information, visit www.newriver.edu/community. To register for the course, contact Gloria Kincaid by phone at 304-793-6101 or email at gkincaid@newriver.edu.

