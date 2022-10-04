New River Community and Technical College to offer Food Heritage Writing workshop

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a new three-week writing course studying food heritage with author Belinda Anderson beginning November 5.

The “Writing Your Food Heritage” workshop will teach students to write stories about their memories of food traditions and family gatherings. Participants will finish the course with writing to share with their families just in time for Thanksgiving.

The workshop will meet on Saturday Mornings at 10:00 am for one hour. Students can attend via internet conference call or phone as it is an audio-only class.

Students must register by October 20, and tuition is $75. Participants will receive a conference call number and access codes via email after registration.

To learn more about Belinda Anderson and her work, visit www.BelindaAnderson.com.

For more information about the course, visit www.newriver.edu.community or contact (304) 793-6101.

