New flower shop, Designs by Barb and James comes to downtown Oak Hill, grand opening and ribbon cutting to be held this weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The former owner of Bessie’s Floral and Designs is now opening a new flower shop of her very own.

After Barbara Halstenburg decided retirement wasn’t cutting it, she has come back to the flower industry in downtown Oak Hill. She is joined by James Williams in opening up their new shop, Designs by Barb and James.

Weddings to funerals and any occasion in between, the shop will be the place to go for any floral gift or flower arrangement.

As they have over 80 years of floral industry experience between the two of them, the owners feel confident that they can navigate this time of high inflation and a challenging economy through the services that they provide.

“Emotion never goes away,”Halstenburg says. “No matter what happens someone is wanting to say something and they will say it with flowers to let someone else know that they care. This is an emotion business and you know, you just take care with every flower arrangement, do it with pride, and make that person happy so that they can make somebody else’s life better.”

They will celebrate the new shop during an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday at 10 a.m.

You can find them at 305 Main Street in downtown Oak Hill.

