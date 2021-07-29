New family, circuit judges appointed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two new judges have been appointed in West Virginia, one to a family court seat and the other to a circuit court seat.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Richard D. Stephens of Martinsburg to Family Court in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. He will fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge David P. Greenberg.

Justice appointed Micheal M. Cochrane of Pineville to Circuit Court in Wyoming County, succeeding Judge Warren R. McGraw, who retired.

Stephens has practiced law in West Virginia since 2002, most recently as a Berkeley County magistrate.

Cochrane has practiced in West Virginia since 2000, and was the Wyoming County prosecuting attorney.

