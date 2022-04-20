Neal Brown outlines plans for Saturday’s spring game

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – Hear from WVU head football coach Neal Brown as the countdown nears zero for Saturday’s Gold vs. Blue spring game.

Brown says this year’s event will resemble more of a true football game compared to last year, but he is still deciding on details that will be resolved following Thursday’s practice. Gates open to fans at noon, with the game scheduled to start at 1:00 PM.

Brown also mentioned players who have stepped up as recently as last Thursday’s practice, including Bluefield native Sean Martin. The defensive lineman played in all 13 games last season, recording 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery, and is in line to receive more playing time this fall.

