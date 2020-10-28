Neal Brown addresses dropped catches ahead of Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics) – Following last Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech, West Virginia is eyeing a return to the win column when they host #16 Kansas State this weekend.

One of the key factors in the loss to the Red Raiders was WVU receivers dropping multiple passes. Speaking in his weekly video conference, head coach Neal Brown acknowledges it’s a part of the game that needs improvement, though he believes that can be done without changing their approach to the game entirely.

West Virginia and Kansas State have each won five games against each other all-time, but the Mountaineers have taken the last four meetings.